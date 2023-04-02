Home World Bibi Hamad and Barbara La Barbera win their first Vivicittà of Palermo
World

Bibi Hamad and Barbara La Barbera win their first Vivicittà of Palermo

by admin
Bibi Hamad and Barbara La Barbera win their first Vivicittà of Palermo

by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 seconds ago

First victory at Vivicittà for Bibi Hamad and Barbara La Barbera who dominated, for men and women, the foot race organized by Uisp which ran simultaneously in Palermo and in other 33…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bibi Hamad and Barbara La Barbera win their first Vivicittà di Palermo appeared 12 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Afghanistan, the Taliban "hang" a body from a crane in the main square of Herat

You may also like

Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II...

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Japanese Oscar-winning composer died in...

Jerry Calà on TV after the heart attack,...

LBP sued for anti-Palestine discrimination – breaking news

You can now register for the Rock Villa...

Ukraine: four-times world kickboxing champion dies at the...

Only about 56 people are scheduled to return...

Horoscope from April 3 to 9 | Entertainment

Poland, John Paul II monument desecrated

fmp partisan announcement obradović avramović | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy