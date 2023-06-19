Home » Bibi Reks incident at the performance | Fun
The singer of Albanian origin, Bibi Reksa, was hit in the face with a phone, she received three clips! Watch the video of the incident!

Source: Twitter/AlexChavez

A singer of Albanian origin Redža beebetter known by the nickname Bibi Rex, was hit in the head with a mobile phone at a concert in New York.

The American singer of Albanian origin performed in a pink jumpsuit and headed towards the audience, from where the mobile phone flew and hit him right in the face. The singer staggered, tried to continue singing, but then fell to her kneesso members of her team ran over to help her.

Watch the video of the incident!

00:07 Bebe Rexha hit in the head with a cell phone Source: Twitter/AlexChavez

Source: Twitter/AlexChavez

See also the photos.


See description

Singer Bibi Reksa was hit in the face with a phone, and she fell down like a HUGE – she “earned” three buckles (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: Twitter/AlexChavezNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Twitter/AlexChavezNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Twitter/AlexChavezNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Twitter/AlexChavezNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Twitter/AlexChavezNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Twitter/AlexChavezNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

Singer Bibi Reksa (33) was taken from the stage, and she was given medical help. Fans of the singer of Albanian origin expressed their anger on social networks, because the concert was interrupted.

“We all had a great time, and then someone decided to shoot her in the head. Who would think of that?!”, “I don’t even listen to this girl, but who would do something like this”, are just some of the comments .

Her mother later confirmed that the singer was hospitalized three buckles.

See also  Usa, new shocking video of an African American killed by police: shot 60 times after a chase, but he was unarmed

(WORLD)

