Bibi Reks incident at the performance | Fun

A singer of Albanian origin Redža beebetter known by the nickname Bibi Rex, was hit in the head with a mobile phone at a concert in New York.

The American singer of Albanian origin performed in a pink jumpsuit and headed towards the audience, from where the mobile phone flew and hit him right in the face. The singer staggered, tried to continue singing, but then fell to her kneesso members of her team ran over to help her.

Singer Bibi Reksa (33) was taken from the stage, and she was given medical help. Fans of the singer of Albanian origin expressed their anger on social networks, because the concert was interrupted.

“We all had a great time, and then someone decided to shoot her in the head. Who would think of that?!”, “I don’t even listen to this girl, but who would do something like this”, are just some of the comments .

Her mother later confirmed that the singer was hospitalized three buckles.

