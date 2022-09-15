[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Takasugi compiled and reported) US President Biden announced on Wednesday (September 14) that he will release the first round of funding for the construction of electric vehicle charging networks in 35 states.

Standing in front of a row of electric cars at the Detroit auto show, Biden said: “I am pleased to announce that we are approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build our own statewide. Charging station infrastructure.”

Biden, who has been a big fan of electric vehicles, has signed laws encouraging consumers to buy electric vehicles, as well as companies making them. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion in funding for the nation’s electric vehicle charging network. In addition, provisions to promote the development of the electric vehicle industry are also included in the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

Tax credits were provided in the Reducing Inflation Act to incentivize Americans to buy electric vehicles, including first-time purchases of used electric vehicles.

The problem of not always being able to find a charging station remains one of the biggest obstacles to driving an electric vehicle across the United States.

“You’re all going to be part of a network of half a million charging stations across the country — half a million — installed by IBEW,” Biden said in his speech. By IBEW, he was referring to the “International Federation of Electrical Workers” ( International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union).

Biden noted that his administration has invested $135 billion in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles.

Biden said: “In the past, to buy an electric car, you had to deal with all kinds of inconveniences, but today is different. You see, the great American road trip will be completely electrified, whether you are down I-10 The highway, or I-75 in Michigan, driving from coast to coast, charging stations will be built everywhere. And they will be as easy to find as they are now.”

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei#