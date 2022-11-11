“The climate crisis concerns human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the life of the planet itself.” Joe Biden takes the floor at Cop27 in Sharm El Sheikh. The US president has “apologized” for the decision of his predecessor, Donald Trump, to exit the Paris climate agreement (the US then returned last year). Then he announced $ 150 million in aid for developing countries suffering from the effects of climate change and cuts in emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. “A good climate policy is a good economic policy,” he said, promising that the United States “aims to reduce emissions by 50-52% by 2030”. “My commitment to the climate – he added – is unwavering, we will do our part to avoid climate hell”.

“No nation can use energy as a weapon and hold the global economy hostage. It has to stop, ”Biden continued in his speech about Russia’s war in Ukraine, which he called“ brutal ”. The conflict shows that “it is more urgent than ever to double down on our climate commitments” and “reinforces the need for a transition” to a world “without dependence on fossil fuels.”

The American president also announced that, together with the EU and Germany, the United States will commit $ 500 million to finance Egypt’s transition to clean energy. “Every nation must do its part,” Biden insisted, inviting countries that “can help” to “support” developing ones in their energy transition. “If they help them in the coal sector, there’s no reason they can’t help them on green energy.”

Biden immediately sets out on a mission abroad: on Monday a summit with Xi on Ukraine and Taiwan Alberto Simoni 11 November 2022



Biden-Al Sisi meeting: “Commitment to dialogue on human rights”

Before the intervention, the White House tenant had an interview with Egyptian President Al Sisi. The two leaders pledged to “continue the dialogue on human rights”, we learn after the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of COP27. The American president took the opportunity to thank Egypt for having “spoken strongly to the United Nations about Russia’s war against Ukraine” and “for hosting COP27 in a region that has long been called the cradle of world, it seems so appropriate. ‘

For his part, the Egyptian president also called the meeting “a great opportunity to strengthen the strategic relationship between our two countries”, recalling that he had already met, always on the sidelines of Cop27, the speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US parliamentarians with whom “We talked about many issues”. “I would also like to take the opportunity to speak to the American media about general issues about the Middle East and how things are going”, concluded the Egyptian president, referring precisely to human rights and speaking of “a comprehensive approach that I would like you to hear. we have to say, because we are eager to improve ». “We launched a national human rights strategy – he concluded – and then an initiative for national dialogue, which coincided with a presidential amnesty committee”.