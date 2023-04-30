Biden attended the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association to ridicule Fox News, calling on Russia to acquit journalist Evan-VOA Mandarin

19
- Biden attended the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association to ridicule Fox News and called on Russia to acquit journalist Evan Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Washington social feast, Biden laughs and listens to the humorous joke “The French roared and refused to work until the age of 64, but an 80-year-old man in the United States asked him to work for another 4 years” RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Bombard the US media!Biden held a “show” at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and also satirized Fox News by name Outlook Oriental Weekly
- “An 80-year-old man in the United States begged to be given another 4 years of work” and received a sour and humorous response at the dinner of the Registration Association – International – Show you the world | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The French protest against late retirement, and there are still old people in the United States asking for work|China Press China Daily
