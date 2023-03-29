Home World Biden auctions area in Gulf of Mexico for drilling
World

Biden auctions area in Gulf of Mexico for drilling

by admin
Biden auctions area in Gulf of Mexico for drilling

After Alaska, Joe Biden once again ignores the warnings of scientists and environmentalists against the risk of weakening the fight against climate change and is auctioning off a vast area, the size of Italy, in the Gulf of Mexico, for oil and gas drilling.

The accusation of violating the promises made during the electoral campaign regarding permits for new drilling was immediate. And so a total of 30 million hectares will be available to oil companies less than a month from the thirteenth anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon disaster (which occurred on April 20, 2010). Looking at the business, the sale could lead to the extraction of more than a billion barrels of oil over the next 50 years.

Two weeks ago the Biden administration approved an important (and controversial) $7 billion oil drilling project, the ConocoPhillips Willow project, built in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, an area of ​​93 million hectares in the district of North Slope.

See also  Sputnik, that's why the European go-ahead has been postponed to June at least

You may also like

The dead man hit in front of his...

Huso Mujić lied about Dejan’s conversion to Islam...

Pension reform, France back on the streets: even...

In Colombia 9 soldiers were killed by a...

Fire in the migrant center in Mexico, in...

King Charles and Camilla at the Brandenburg Gate...

Volleyball: How bitter Europe is, Perugia and Modena...

NFT for Women exhibition in the NSRS |...

Novak Djokovic gave a boy 100 euros at...

“Municipality and Region release ex Gescal funds”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy