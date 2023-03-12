Home World Biden calls California governor for Silcon Valley Bank
Joe Biden has called the governor of California to discuss the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, the largest collapse of a US bank since the Lehman Brothers crisis of 2008. The White House reports it in a statement. “The president and the governor have discussed ways to address the situation,” the statement read.

Flood relief

Biden approved an emergency declaration that paves the way for expediting federal aid to the state of California hit by a powerful storm, with thousands evacuated, at least two dead and a levee caved in coastal Monterey County. Biden has called Gov. Gavin Newsom to reaffirm full federal support for the impact of the floods and landslides on the state, according to a White House pool report. Newsom said California “is implementing every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms that affect our state.” January storms resulted in the loss of 20 lives.

