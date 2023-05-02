Biden Calls for Detained Reporter Gershkovich, Others to Be Released at White House Correspondents Dinner – WSJ

President Joe Biden and others called for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gersh imprisoned in Russia at the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner in Washington Evan Gershkovich. The purpose of the dinner was to celebrate freedom of the press, and it was attended by members of the media, government officials and celebrities.

Biden met privately with Gershkovich’s family when he arrived at the dinner last Saturday and praised them in remarks delivered at the dinner. Gershkovich’s family attended the dinner as guests of The Wall Street Journal.

“Evan went to Russia to report to expose darkness,” Biden said. “Everyone in this hall stands with you. We work every day to secure his release, to find opportunities and ways to bring him home.”

The dinner, a century-old tradition, attracted more than 2,000 attendees, including members of the media, government officials, members of Congress, celebrities, campaigners and more. Biden’s wife, and Vice President Harris (Kamala…