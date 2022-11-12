US President Joe Biden has called for global action to tackle the climate crisis, which he said threatens “the life of the planet”.

On November 11, local time, Biden addressed the twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt and announced new U.S. climate initiatives and funding to help include Africa adapting to environmental challenges in developing countries, including

Biden said, “The United States is taking action, and everyone must act. This is the responsibility and obligation of global leaders. Countries that can help should support developing countries so that they can take decisive actions on climate issues. decide, and facilitate their energy transition, and build a path to prosperity that aligns with our climate imperatives.”

“If countries can fund coal production in developing countries, there is no reason why we shouldn’t fund clean energy production in developing countries.”

Biden also outlined a series of steps the United States is taking at home and around the world to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These include funding global climate action and pushing to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

He also announced a “down payment” of up to $150 million on the 11th to support adaptation efforts across Africa.

Biden apologized for his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and said the United States was meeting its obligations under the pact, aiming to cut emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030.

“From my first day in office, my administration has laid out a bold agenda to address the climate crisis and strengthen energy security at home and around the world,” Biden said.

“We immediately rejoined the Paris climate agreement. We also had a major climate summit — and I apologize for having withdrawn from that agreement.”

The United States is currently the world‘s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the largest in history.

Developing countries have been pushing for “loss and damage” funds to help pay for damage and losses already caused by climate change, which is largely caused by disproportionately high emissions from developed and industrialized nations.

At the current UN Climate Change Conference, China and some European countries have expressed their willingness to donate to such a fund.

But the United States has said it will not support the effort, suggesting that international aid should be used for climate change adaptation, not compensation. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry only expressed willingness to discuss the idea this week.

In September, Kerry said the best use of the funds was to prevent further damage and “deescalate” the situation. He also added that he had no “guilt” about the crisis.

The UN climate change conference, hosted by Egypt, comes as scientists continue to warn of the dangers of a climate crisis that could lead to irreversible disasters that threaten human life.

Droughts, forest fires, floods, heat waves and devastating storms are becoming more frequent and killing thousands worldwide.

Just earlier this week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the world was “on a highway to climate hell”, adding that “humanity faces a choice: cooperate or perish” .