In this blitzkrieg counteroffensive, Ukraine regained almost all the territory of Kharkiv Oblast. And just as the Ukrainian counteroffensive is widely believed to be a victory, U.S. officials at all levels, starting with the president, are cautious not to declare victory prematurely, and the U.S. military is closely watching the battle ahead.

According to the Associated Press, Biden acknowledged Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield this past weekend, but he declined to give more information, saying only: “I’m not going to talk about this right now because it’s still a work in progress.”

According to the Washington Post, retired U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, a former top NATO commander, said that despite recent Russian combat losses, “it’s not a sure thing, because Russia still has cards to play. Putin still has a lot of tanks, trucks and a lot of people and resources to develop, it’s just not his best equipment.”

He also warned that big names in the Russian military could come into play. Russia’s shutdown of natural gas supplies to Europe will create challenges for European winters. He believes that Putin is desperately holding on to the winter because he most wants to see the Europeans at odds with the European leadership.

In addition, a Ukrainian counteroffensive could also trigger a more drastic response from Moscow, leading to a new and dangerous escalation of hostilities.

On Sept. 12, a senior U.S. defense official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the U.S. is considering future needs, including discussions of more intensive combat training for Ukraine’s larger forces. The United States is also considering sending more air defense systems to Ukraine, as well as lethal strike drones and more surveillance drones.

It is worth noting that, at this sensitive period, on September 11, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) stated that two Russian maritime patrol aircraft entered the coastal air defense identification zone of Alaska and Canada, but did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States. , so it is not considered a threatening provocation. But the operation has been tracked.

Time critic Mr. Lan Shu analyzed this, saying that Russian military aircraft entering the United States, in the aviation identification zone of North America, are not necessarily to seek a head-on confrontation with the United States. On the contrary, it may be in this way that the United States and the entire Western world will put more pressure on Beijing. And it hopes that under this pressure, through this external pressure, Beijing will get closer to Russia. Because Russia is currently on the front line of the Ukrainian-Russian war and faces an unfavorable form. It needs Beijing to move closer to it and provide it with more assistance.

CNN also analyzed that Li Zhanshu, the third-largest political figure in the Chinese Communist Party, went to Russia last week. The Russian side also claimed that Li Zhanshu assured that China understands and supports Russia in matters concerning Russia’s major interests, such as the Ukraine issue. Moscow apparently wants to use the “Xi-Pu meeting” to trumpet that the CCP will support Russia’s military action against Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Russian ambassador to China recently took the lead in disclosing the news that President Xi Jinping will meet for the first time at the SCO summit, and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs only made the news public yesterday. According to analysis, Russia may want to play the “China card” when the Russian army is unfavorable on the battlefield and drag the CCP into the water.

Hal Brands, a professor of global affairs at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, said that as Russia’s status declines, Putin is bound to seek more support from the CCP. And Beijing may not be able to sit back and watch the Russian army lose the battle, because it will distract Washington from targeting the Chinese Communist Party, and may lead to political chaos in Moscow, further affecting the Sino-Russian “strategic partnership” maintained by Xi Jinping. But if Beijing fails to respond to expectations, the Sino-Russian relationship could crack sooner than expected.

