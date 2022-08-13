The judicial storm that is sweeping Trump is attracting all the media spotlight, but Joe Biden – ever closer to re-nomination – collects an important result in Congress. The Chamber approved the law intended to fight inflation and the climate crisis with a maxi investment of 740 billion dollars: 220 votes in favor against 207 against for the Inflation Reduction Act.

The most difficult passage had been that of the Senate, where the law had been given the green light with the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, but for the head of the White House this is still an important milestone. A little over three months before the mid-term elections. “Today the American people won. And the lobbies have lost”, he celebrates on social media. “With this law, families will see lower prices for medicines, health services and energy. I can’t wait to sign it”

That’s hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy projects, cheaper prescription drugs, and new business taxes. Biden said he will sign it next week. The law marks the largest investment in US history in the fight against climate change, at $ 370 billion. Rather than attempting to punish America’s biggest corporate polluters, the law offers a variety of incentives to those who abandon fossil fuels. Tax credits will be granted to producers and consumers of wind, solar and nuclear energy.

The program awards up to $ 7,500 in tax credit to all Americans who purchase an electric vehicle. Anyone who installs solar panels on their roof will be subsidized for 30% of the cost.