Biden chooses the new American ambassador in Rome: he is Jack Markell, the president’s trusted man

Jack Markell62 years old, current US ambassador to the OECD and former governor from 2009 to 2017 of the Delawarethe state of Joe Bidenwill be the new US ambassador to Roma. A man trusted by the president, therefore. This is what emerges from the rumors circulating a Washington. When the choice is confirmed by the leader of the White House and then to Senate, the diplomatic headquarters of Roma he will thus have an ambassador again after more than two years, even if the technical times of confirmation al Congress in all likelihood they will not allow him to manage the expected visit from the premier Giorgia Meloni at the white housea, expected before the summer.

His predecessor, Lewis Eisenbergnominated by Donald Trumphad completed his mandate on January 17, 2021 and has since United States were represented by the charge d’affaires Shawn Crowley. With the appointment of Markell a long wait, which had created no small amount of embarrassment on both sides, came to an end of the Atlantic. The headquarters had remained “frozen” for a long time because it was believed that it could be the landing place of Nancy Pelosi after the election of Midterm, when a sound dem defeat was expected. Instead, the Donkey’s party defended itself well and the speaker preferred to keep her seat and her role as mentor behind the scenes, also thanks to the attack on her husband’s house by a right-wing fanatic.

Married with two children, master’s degree business administration all’University of Chicago, Markell started his career executive working as a banker at First Chicago Corporationthen became a consultant at McKinsey Companythen senior vice president of Fleet Call – poi Nextel Communications – e infine manager a Comcast. Instead, his political career began as treasurer of the Delaware (from 1999 to 2009), of which he later became governor for two terms (2009 to 2017), the first Jew of that state. The son of Biden, Beau, before he died of brain cancer in 2015, he was attorney general of the Delaware and intended to run to succeed him. “If he had run, he would have won. And if he had won, he would have been a very good governor,” she said of him Markell. In August 2021, during the evacuation of Afghan civilians after the withdrawal of Usa dal Villagewas appointed coordinator of the White House of “Operation Allies Refuge”, a program to help refugees resettle in the United States. Two months earlier Biden he had already made him ambassador Usa to the OECD and the Senate had easily approved the choice: a precedent that should pave the way for a rapid confirmation as ambassador in Rome.