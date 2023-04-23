Biden confirms evacuation of US embassy staff and their families from Sudan | Military News | Al Jazeera

U.S. troops have evacuated U.S. embassy staff and their families from war-torn Sudanese capital Khartoum, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered its second week, killing hundreds and wounding thousands more.

“At my order, the U.S. military conducted an operation to remove U.S. government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, April 23, the RSF announced that it had coordinated with a six-plane U.S. military mission that had evacuated U.S. diplomats and their families from the country.

The RSF said in a tweet that “Rapid Support Force Command has coordinated with the US military mission consisting of 6 aircraft to evacuate the diplomats and their families on the morning of Sunday 23rd.”

The RSF also pledged to “cooperate fully with all diplomatic missions and provide all necessary means of protection to ensure their safe return to their countries of origin”.

In his statement, Biden thanked the “unparalleled skill” of the U.S. military involved in the operation, and pointed to Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia for helping with the evacuation.

U.S. embassy staff were flown to an undisclosed location in Ethiopia, two U.S. officials familiar with the mission told The Associated Press. The evacuation order is believed to apply to about 70 US nationals.

Washington has closed the U.S. mission in Khartoum indefinitely as embassy staff leave. The White House said it had no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of the roughly 16,000 private U.S. citizens currently in Sudan who are registered with the embassy.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a tweet that the U.S. would “continue to assist Americans in planning for their own security in Sudan” and urged a ceasefire to “prevent further damage to the Sudanese nation.”

More than 150 people from various countries arrived to safety in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the first announced evacuation of civilians from Sudan.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced that 91 of its own citizens, as well as nationals from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso, “arrived safely” on Saturday .

Saudi naval forces transported civilians, including diplomats and international officials, from Port Sudan to Jeddah in the Red Sea.

Foreign countries say they are preparing for the possible evacuation of thousands of their nationals, although Sudan’s main airport remains closed. The ongoing fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded. At the same time, people live in a state of shortage of electricity and food.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on April 15, the army led by Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the rival RSF led by Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, have The almost daily ceasefire has so far failed to be respected.

‘I don’t think we will survive’

Matthew Majok, a student in Khartoum, told Al Jazeera that the situation is dire, especially with the lack of food and stray bullets.

He said, “We want to leave the country for safety. We hear that the situation will get worse in the next few days. I don’t think we will survive and we want to leave.”

The fighting on Saturday 22 violated a three-day truce that was supposed to begin on Friday 21 to allow citizens to arrive safely and visit their families during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Both sides accused the other of not abiding by the truce.

“I have no problem with the ceasefire. It is they (the army) that don’t respect it. If they respect the agreement, we will too,” Hemeti told Al Arabiya television later on Saturday.

The United Nations and foreign countries have urged rival military leaders to abide by the declared ceasefire, open safe passage for civilians fleeing the fighting and allow for the delivery of much-needed food and medical aid.

Khaled Ahmed Idris, director of the Omdurman Teaching Hospital in northern Khartoum, told Al Jazeera there was a severe shortage of medical staff, who were working at the hospital when fighting broke out last week. He noted that hospitals were operating at 20% capacity because of fighting that prevented staff from reaching them.

“There is no way to bring other medical staff from their homes or other areas to the hospital. Of course, the doctors and nurses who have been here since last Saturday are exhausted.”

Western countries are expected to send planes to bring back their citizens from Djibouti, but the Sudanese army said it was unclear when airports in Khartoum and Nyala, Darfur’s largest city, would be able to operate due to problems.

A foreign diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some Khartoum-based diplomats wanted to be evacuated by air from Port Sudan within the next two days.