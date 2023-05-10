Biden, congressional leaders hold tense talks on debt ceiling but fail to reach agreement – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

8
- Biden, congressional leaders hold tense talks on debt ceiling, fail to reach agreement Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- The debt impasse has not been broken!After the White House meeting, the Republican leader said there was no new trend, and the Democrats insisted on not bundling with spending cuts Wall Street news
- Think tank: U.S. debt ceiling deadline could come as early as early June Wall Street Journal
- There is no progress in the debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and Congress, Biden: If the talks fail, the Asian tour will be canceled World Wide Web
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: The Federal Reserve’s credit survey report hits hard, and the U.S. Treasury Secretary issues a warning Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
