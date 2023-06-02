Home » Biden crashes to the ground during an Air Force ceremony. The White House: “He’s fine” – Video
Biden crashes to the ground during an Air Force ceremony. The White House: “He’s fine” – Video

Biden crashes to the ground during an Air Force ceremony. The White House: "He's fine" – Video

The images they portray are making the rounds on the web Joe Biden that, at the end of the cadet ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, crashes to the floor on stage. “He’s fine,” White House Communications chief Ben LaBolt said on twitter, explaining that the president tripped over a sandbag that was on the stage to support the electronic lectern used by Biden and the other speakers.

