Joe Biden attacks British Prime Minister Lizz Truss calling her economic plan “wrong”. “I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake,” said the US president speaking to reporters in Oregon calling the London government earthquake “predictable.”

The US president also spoke on the violent protests that broke out in Iran: “The” Iranian government is oppressive – said the US No. 1 commenting on the revolt that broke out in the Evin prison in Tehran – I have enormous respect for the people who demonstrate in the streets “

The value of the dollar

Joe Biden is not worried about the dollar but about what is happening in the rest of the world. “I am worried about the rest of the world“, said the American president, stressing that the “problem is the lack of solid economic and political growth in other countries”.

The Capitol Hill Uprising

“I think the testimonials and the video are actually devastating and I went out of my way not to comment.” These are the words of Joe Biden about the videos of the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 that show the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other deputies forced to flee. “I think it was devastating,” Biden repeated.