Biden engages in global diplomacy as Gaza ground incursion looms

As Gaza ground incursion looms, Biden makes multiple calls to world leaders

President Joe Biden has been actively engaging with world leaders in an effort to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. With the possibility of an imminent ground offensive in Gaza, the United States is working to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Following his recent visit to the Middle East, Biden made a series of calls on Sunday to key figures in the international community. Among those he contacted was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The discussion between Biden and Netanyahu focused on providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza, securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, and ensuring safe passage for civilians seeking to leave the region. This marks the eighth call between the two leaders since the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7.

In addition to his conversation with Netanyahu, Biden also spoke with Pope Francis to discuss the ongoing conflict. Furthermore, he convened a call with several other world leaders, including Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom. This call took place ahead of Macron’s scheduled arrival in Israel.

CNN had previously reported that the Biden administration had pressed Israel to delay its planned ground offensive in order to facilitate the release of more hostages and to bring aid to Gaza. The US has been exerting pressure on Israeli leaders to allow progress on hostage negotiations and to ensure the safe delivery of aid from Egypt.

Biden has been closely monitoring the situation, receiving regular briefings from his national security team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Meanwhile, the White House legislative affairs team has been working to garner support for the administration’s $105 billion national security package, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel. Efforts to secure support for this package have faced challenges from House Republicans who are still in the process of electing a new president.

US officials have emphasized that the decision on a ground offensive ultimately rests with Israel. However, they have stressed the importance of Israel adhering to the laws of war and taking measures to protect civilians. Blinken reiterated this during a recent interview, stating that the US is in regular communication with Israel but that the decisions regarding a ground operation are ultimately Israel’s to make. He underlined the US’s commitment to helping ensure the safe return of hostages.

Biden, when asked about encouraging Israel to delay the invasion, simply stated, “I’m talking to the Israelis.” The US continues to work closely with Israel and other international partners to navigate the ongoing conflict and seek a peaceful resolution.

Share this: Facebook

X

