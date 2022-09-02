Home World Biden: “Equality and democracy are under attack, Trump is a threat to the US”
World

Biden: “Equality and democracy are under attack, Trump is a threat to the US”

by admin
Biden: “Equality and democracy are under attack, Trump is a threat to the US”

“Equality and democracy are under attack right now”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden speaking to the nation from Philadelphia. “In us, the people, the flame of freedom that has been lit in this place burns,” he said again in his speech from Independence Hall. “Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans (Make America Great Again, ed) are a threat to our country”.

See also  5 big things in today's financial market: U.S. stocks are expected to rebound, Russian ruble hits four-year high Investing.com

You may also like

IAEA’s visit to Zaporozhye nuclear power plant delayed,...

Hillary Clinton to Repubblica: “Italy is crucial for...

Challenge in the Baltic skies: a Swedish jet...

US, 10 years in prison for a marine...

The IAEA in the Zaporizhzhia plant: “It’s damaged,...

20222 Typhoon Xuanlannuo track real-time release system satellite...

Boris Johnson: “With Draghi we did everything for...

Review: More than 50,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox...

Flowers on Mikhail’s coffin, then Putin goes to...

EU announces suspension of visa facilitation agreement with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy