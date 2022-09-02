“Equality and democracy are under attack right now”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden speaking to the nation from Philadelphia. “In us, the people, the flame of freedom that has been lit in this place burns,” he said again in his speech from Independence Hall. “Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans (Make America Great Again, ed) are a threat to our country”.
