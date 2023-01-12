Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden’s collaborators have unearthed a new block of “classified” documents, i.e. top secret, in the possession of the tenant of the White House. It is the second case after the papers found in Biden’s former office, a think tank in Washington.

The discovery increases the embarrassment of the White House and the pressure on the incumbent president, especially on the side of the Republican offensive against Biden for the “unequal” treatment that would have been reserved for Donald Trump in a similar affair.

Trump underwent searches of his villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where he held secret documents. He is now calling for “raids” on Biden’s private homes, even if the approach chosen by the two leaders was different: Biden returned the material, Trump tried to oppose his kidnapping.

The first block of «classified» documents

The first block of about 10 “classified” documents had been found in Joe Biden’s old office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington think tank that takes its name from the US president himself. The papers date back to his vice presidential years and were unearthed in November. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked his Chicago colleague to declassify the documents, which were then turned over to the National Archives. Their identification took place a few days before the midterm elections, according to special adviser Richard Sauber. Biden had used the office on a regular basis, from mid-2017 to the start of his presidential campaign.