Late Friday (March 3), President Joe Biden’s doctor revealed that the president had suffered from a common form of skin cancer. However, he later clarified that in February of this year, Biden’s skin lesions had been removed from his chest.

According to the “Associated Press” and “Reuters”, Biden’s long-term doctor and the White House medical expert in charge of the president’s health, Kevin O’Connor (Kevin O’Connor), said that during the routine physical examination of the president on February 16 , President Biden “successfully removed all cancerous tissue.”

After a physical last month, O’Connor said the 80-year-old Biden is healthy enough to perform his duties in the Oval Office.

In a letter released Friday, O’Connor disclosed that biopsy tests confirmed that the removed lesion was a type of basal cell carcinoma. “It’s a common skin cancer that doesn’t spread quickly. If caught early, this slow-growing cancer is usually easy to treat.”

He also stated that the area removed by Biden’s surgery was “recovering very well” and that the president did not need any further treatment.

O’Connor revealed that before becoming president, Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers” removed from his body. He said this may have something to do with Biden’s exposure to too much sun when he was younger.

It is reported that in January, Biden’s wife Jill Biden also had two basal cell lesions removed. Biden’s eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

