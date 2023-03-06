Home World Biden has cancer?White House doctor clarifies: Cured|Biden|White House|President|Cancer|Skin cancer|Doctor|Excision
World

Biden has cancer?White House doctor clarifies: Cured|Biden|White House|President|Cancer|Skin cancer|Doctor|Excision

by admin
Biden has cancer?White House doctor clarifies: Cured|Biden|White House|President|Cancer|Skin cancer|Doctor|Excision

[Voice of Hope, March 4, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Yue Liu) Late Friday (March 3), President Joe Biden’s doctor revealed that the president had suffered from a common form of skin cancer. However, he later clarified that in February of this year, Biden’s skin lesions had been removed from his chest.

According to the “Associated Press” and “Reuters”, Biden’s long-term doctor and the White House medical expert in charge of the president’s health, Kevin O’Connor (Kevin O’Connor), said that during the routine physical examination of the president on February 16 , President Biden “successfully removed all cancerous tissue.”

After a physical last month, O’Connor said the 80-year-old Biden is healthy enough to perform his duties in the Oval Office.

In a letter released Friday, O’Connor disclosed that biopsy tests confirmed that the removed lesion was a type of basal cell carcinoma. “It’s a common skin cancer that doesn’t spread quickly. If caught early, this slow-growing cancer is usually easy to treat.”

He also stated that the area removed by Biden’s surgery was “recovering very well” and that the president did not need any further treatment.

O’Connor revealed that before becoming president, Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers” removed from his body. He said this may have something to do with Biden’s exposure to too much sun when he was younger.

It is reported that in January, Biden’s wife Jill Biden also had two basal cell lesions removed. Biden’s eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

See also  The new crown vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is finally coming, Pfizer seeks FDA authorization

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

Juventus lost to Roma, Kin received a red...

Ukraine, Scholz: consequences if China helps Russia –...

Ukraine-Russia, today’s news – beraking latest news.com

Iraq banned the import of alcohol | Info

Digital transition, ethics by design: a necessary condition...

Ekipe Orizzonte wins the Italian Cup, Padova defeated...

Israel, even reservists and elite corps against Netanyahu....

Bahmut looks like Marijupolj, a city demolished to...

Seka Aleksić in Paris | Fun

Roma-Juventus scorecards: dynamic Kostic, Vlahovic canceled (5), Rui...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy