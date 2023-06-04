Biden hit his head on the door of the helicopter | Info

The President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, made a gaffe again.

Source: citizenfreepress/twitter

Joseph Biden (80), the president of the United States of America, hit his head on the door while exiting the helicopter while returning to the White House in Washington, “Newsweek” writes. This unpleasant scene was captured on camera just a few hours after the fall of the American president on stage during a ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Journalists waited for President Biden on the South Lawn of the White House. He started to get out of the helicopter and hit his head on the upper door frame. Biden didn’t appear to be hurt, but he did rub his head to ease the pain.

Many social media users are concerned about President Biden’s health. Lately he often falls or hits himself.

