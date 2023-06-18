Home » Biden holds back the Allies: “No to a short process for Kiev’s entry into NATO”
Biden holds back the Allies: "No to a short process for Kiev's entry into NATO"

Biden holds back the Allies: "No to a short process for Kiev's entry into NATO"

NEW YORK – Ukraine will not receive preferential treatment in the process of joining NATO. After the rumors about a facilitated passage circulated in recent days, the president of the United States Joe Biden cooled the expectations of Kiev. To reporters who asked him how “easier” he thought he would make the procedures, Biden replied: “No, they have to meet the same standards, I won’t make them easier.”

