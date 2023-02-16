Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden, in his first extensive statements to the nation on the crisis of spy balloons and mysterious flying objects in the American skies, said that the last three “unidentified flying objects” shot down in all probability were not part of espionage or surveillance activities foreign. A stance that seemed to want to reassure the population, but which has also raised suspicions of disproportionate reactions on the part of the administration in at least some of the recent episodes.

However, Biden said that the shooting down of the first balloon discovered, a large Chinese spy airship in the assessment of the White House, is meant to be a warning against any violation of American sovereignty by China. “I don’t apologize for what I did,” he said referring to the destruction of the Chinese balloon. In a potential sign of a willingness to avoid excessive escalation of tensions, however, he added that he was ready to keep open lines of communication with Beijing, including a talks with Xi Jinping as soon as possible, and that he did not want a “new Cold War”.

“Rest assured – he said – If any object presents a threat to the safety of the American population, I will have it shot down,” Biden said. The three objects discovered after Beijing’s first spy balloon were eliminated precisely for “cautionary reasons”, linked to possible risks to civilian air traffic.

Biden also announced new security and prevention initiatives in the face of the so-called “balloon crisis”: he said that new “protocols” will be launched to identify objects. And that domestic rules will be updated as Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushes for new global talks on safety issues posed by balloons and the need for new global rules.

But speaking from the White House, the President minimized the specter of a generalized new threat posed by objects in the US skies. “Nothing suggests” that the last three unearthed are related to Chinese or other nations’ spy programs, he said of the other three unearthed and destroyed objects. Probably, she added, quoting the judgment of US intelligence, they were linked to private research uses, by companies and institutes, or recreational uses ”. Biden also asserted that the discoveries are not an indication of sudden increases in the number of similar objects in US skies, although she specified that teams of analysts are still “examining” the objects thoroughly.