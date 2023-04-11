Home World Biden, I plan to run in 2024
“I plan to run” in 2024 but “I’m not ready to announce it yet”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during an event at the White House.
“I expect to participate in at least two or three more Easter Egg Rolls, maybe even five,” Biden joked to the microphones of Nbc while participating in the White House in the Egg Roll, the egg ‘race’ game that takes place at Easter.

“I expect to run (for the White House) in 2024 but I’m not ready to announce it yet,” Biden added, flanked by the First Lady. The president is expected to announce his candidacy in the presidential elections in the summer or early fall.

