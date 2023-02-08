Listen to the audio version of the article

Strong, unbound, unbroken. Strong, never bent and intact. The United States, its economy and its democracy, in the vision of Joe Biden and his State of the Union address, are these. These are the key words he used to describe the country, among the 7,218 that made up the President’s speech before Congress in joint chambers and broadcast live on television to the entire country – a speech lasting over an hour that many considered a prelude to his re-nomination for the White House in 2024.

The headlines of the major American newspapers accounted for Biden’s ambition: optimistic about the future, says the Washington Post. Claim economic improvements, security and prosperity, says The New York Times. It puts emphasis on economic gains, seeking to revive its own agenda among Americans, indicates the Wall Street Journal.

A story of progress and resilience

“That of the United States is a story of progress and resilience, of a country that emerges from crises strengthened,” said the President to applause from Democrats and sometimes interrupted by protests from the Republican opposition. And he said that this story is repeating itself even now, with the exit from the pandemic and its repercussions. “We have broken the grip of Covid,” he said. The economy has created 12 million jobs, unemployment is at historic lows and even inflation, he assured, is improving. In the end, Biden also moved from the defense of the economy to that of democracy, significantly recalling that the latter, on which the country is founded, “is not a party affair”, a warning on the still heavy legacy of assault on Capitol Hill by followers of Donald Trump to block his election as President.

Appeal to unity

Biden, in a speech largely dedicated to economic and internal issues, claimed multiple successes for his leadership. He did not fail to launch a heartfelt appeal for unity: he invited the republican opposition to work together, as far as possible. But he declared that today is the time to “finish the job begun”, referring in particular to the need to pursue and implement economic plans and reforms which he signed and approved and which, in his message to the nation, he defined as pillars of the country’s present and future prosperity. From the Republican benches, alongside some applause, in a symptom of the continuous divisions in Parliament and in the country which raise questions about prospects for compromises, voices have repeatedly been raised which have interrupted the President’s speech, including that of the controversial exponent of the current radical right populist Marjorie Taylor Greene, MP from Georgia, who called Biden a “liar”.

Buy American

Biden cited multi-year stimulus legislation and economic support for hundreds of billions over several years as strong points, from the energy transition plan (almost 370 billion in incentives in a decade) to the bipartisan infrastructure renewal law (over billion). A law which, he stressed, includes measures by Buy American to support domestic production, which, he asserted, would not violate the rules of international trade. Even the law on energy transition contains domestic and North American content criteria criticized by foreign allies, including Europe, and subject to negotiations.