Biden in Finland after the NATO summit

Before leaving Lithuania, the US president spoke of the challenges awaiting the West

Joe Biden has arrived in Finland for his last stage of a three-day European event which culminated in the NATO summit in Vilnius. A summit between the United States and the countries of northern Europe is scheduled in Helsinki, during which collaboration between the parties in matters of security, the environment and technology will be discussed.

Going back to what happened in Lithuania, the US President before leaving the country spoke of the challenges awaiting the West. “You must never forget how important all of this is and never, ever give up on a better tomorrow,” Biden said at a press conference. “Defending freedom is not the work of a day or a year, it is the call of our lives, of all times. We are ready for the fight ahead. Our unity will not waver, I promise you.”

Born bittersweet summit for Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the summit with a mixed record. He failed to get a timetable for NATO membership, but he did get a new NATO-Ukraine Council, which will reduce the number of accession rounds from two to one, and a package to bring Kiev closer to the alliance. “I have not changed my point of view”, the words of the Ukrainian Head of State. “The most important thing is that we have a common understanding on the conditions under which Ukraine will join NATO. Perhaps not all the details have been disclosed, but for me it is very important that it depends on security.”

At the end of the summit, Ukraine received further logistical and military support: more Patriot tanks and missile defenses, guaranteed by Germany; more long-range missiles, promised by France; training team for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Despite the military support, Ukrainian President Zelensky has not hidden his disappointment at not having received a response from the Western Alliance on when his country will join NATO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

