The visit of the American president a few days before the anniversary of the start of the war

(LaPresse) Joe Biden is received in Kiev by Volodymir Zelensky and his wife. The American president visited the Ukrainian capital a few days before the anniversary of the start of the war. The head of the White House gave a speech and met with Zelensky at the Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half a billion dollars in military assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support throughout the conflict. (LaPresse/AP)