“Martin Luther King’s dream has not yet come true” and for this reason it is necessary to continue to choose and fight for democracy in this “turning point” for the United States and the world. Joe Biden pays tribute to the civil rights leader on what would have been his 94th birthday. He does it from Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta church where the reverend preached. The president flies to Georgia trying to forget, at least temporarily, the scandal of the secret papers found in one of his former offices and in his home in Delaware.

“I have spoken before queens and heads of state, but I have never felt so intimidated as before you,” says Biden, the first incumbent president to attend Sunday mass at the famous church. He reminds those present that Luther King has always been a hero of him along with Bob Kennedy. «I admired John Kennedy but I couldn’t imagine him sitting at my table, Bob did», he says, snatching a laugh from the faithful present. “I am here with you at a crucial time for the United States and the world. What happens in the next few years will determine how the world will be in three decades,” observes Biden returning to riding one of the Democrats’ workhorses during the midterm elections, namely the defense of democracy.

«This is a moment of choices», and it is necessary to choose «democracy over autocracy. We must fight for the soul of the country», against those who promote «racism, extremism and insurrection», the president still highlights describing Martin Luther King as «a non-violent fighter, who fought for justice» . «He has shown us the way and now we must be careful. We must follow it », is the exhortation of Biden, convinced that following the path translates into defending and caring for democracy which, he adds, « is not ensured »or guaranteed. The civil rights leader – observes the president – said: «Where do we go from here? My message to the country is let’s move forward together.” For Biden, the trip to Atalanta is an opportunity to strengthen and deepen the close bond between the African-American community and the Democrats, also in view of the 2024 elections which could see the president as a new candidate