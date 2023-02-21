Listen to the audio version of the article

“Kiev resists and is strong.” Acclaimed by thousands of Poles in the Warsaw square, Joe Biden shows all the optimism he is capable of, underlines the unity of the West alongside Ukraine and attacks Vladimir Putin’s Russia, “guilty of crimes against humanity shameless”.

“A year ago the world feared the fall of Kiev, but Kiev still resists, it is strong, it resists proudly and above all it continues to be free,” said the president of the United States, warming up the crowd who, waiting for his speech, in front at the Royal Castle, she was already loaded with the music of Bruce Springsteen. “Putin thought we would surrender, he thought his tanks would route us, but he was wrong. The invasion of Ukraine has put a strain on Europe, but we will continue to defend democracy at all costs”.

After the lightning mission in Kiev

The day after the unexpected lightning mission to Kiev to bring all the support of the United States to Volodymyr Zelensky and to Ukraine, Biden once again underlined the effectiveness of the collaboration and the compactness of Western countries in the face of the military aggression decided by the Russia, recognizing the merits of Poland, Europe and NATO, alongside the United States. «A year ago we promised to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and we did it, we promised to defend democracy and we did it. Today the world‘s democracies have strengthened, not weakened,” he said, announcing new sanctions against the Moscow regime.

One year after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the democratic president has returned to Poland, to Warsaw, from where, almost with astonishment at Putin’s moves in March 2022, he had called on the West to face up common. “For the love of God, this man – he said referring to Putin – cannot remain in power, he is a tyrant, a dictator who wants to rebuild an empire”.

“The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States,” Biden said yesterday, noting Poland’s efforts to welcome more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and for providing Ukraine $3.8 billion in military and humanitarian aid.