Biden: "Internal affairs, we outsiders." But the White House fears a weak Putin

Biden: "Internal affairs, we outsiders." But the White House fears a weak Putin

“We have made it clear that we are not involved. We have nothing to do with it. It is part of the struggle within the Russian system.” The official US line, which has already been indicated in recent days, was given yesterday by President Biden, commenting on Prigozhin’s insurrection for the first time. And it is understandable, because Washington has no interest in offering Putin excuses to accuse the West of having hatched the plot against him, both to avoid reprisals that could include the use of atomic bombs, and to avoid fueling the rhetoric according to which His invasion of Ukraine is actually a proxy showdown with the US and NATO.

