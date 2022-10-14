Clear words those of the president of the United States. The sale of assault weapons must be stopped. The problem is one of the most debated in the United States and involves nothing less than the Second Amendment.

Biden said: “Enough. We have suffered and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of mass shootings ”. The American president expressed himself in a note on the latest massacre in North Carolina, recalling the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres, which took place in just five months.

“I have taken historic action to stop gun violence in our nation, including the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. But we need to do more. We must approve the ban on assault weapons, ”said Biden, urging the House and Senate to speed up the pace.

Biden has already expressed himself in the past on the issue of weapons, a highly divisive issue that separates not only Democrats and Republicans, but the entire citizenry, where the percentage of people armed (more or less heavily) is very high. Biden does not aim to limit the sale of all weapons, the goal, at least initial, are automatic weapons capable of general so-called mass shooting or those shootings in which a single man can kill more than 4 people. This year alone, the number of cases is staggering: it is estimated that in September 2022, so in just 9 months, 14,000 people died in the United States from firearms. 500 in mass shootings alone.