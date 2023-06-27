Biden invites Meloni to Washington, the meeting in the Oval Office in July

Washington correspondent. President Biden has officially invited Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House. The visit – says a note from the White House issued a few hours after a phone call between the two leaders – will take place in July. It is the first time after weeks of rumors and speculation that the US administration talks about the meeting with the prime minister. In February, sources of the National Security Council had anticipated that Meloni would be received by Biden in Washington “by the summer”, but rumors and denials have followed one another around that term. There is no certain date, it will be necessary to match the very compressed agendas of the two leaders. In addition to institutional appointments – both on the domestic and international front, such as the forthcoming G7 in Vilnius to which he will add two other European stops, London and Helsinki – Biden has begun to enrich the agenda of electoral appointments between rallies and events for the collection of funds. For example, this week will be in Maryland (tonight) then in Illinois and New York.

When Tajani visited the State Department on Monday 12 June, he submitted three dates to Secretary of State Blinken for the Biden-Meloni bilateral, essentially in the second half of July. Now it will be up to the Sherpas to combine the plans, but it is “the White House that issues the invitation and date”, explain some diplomats, pointing out that “there are no problems or knots to untie” and that yesterday’s invitation is proof of this. In short, the visit has never been in doubt, it is noted. “Only agenda problems”, the answer that La Stampa collects from several sources.

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, for example, received the call to Washington just ten days earlier, Spaniard Sanchez waited a year and a half to enter the Oval Office; Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s visit was announced with less than a week’s notice.

At this point it is not excluded that the White House could follow a similar pattern for Meloni.

According to a diplomat, there are no reasons for tension or “thorny” dossiers on the bilateral front.

Washington is waiting for Italy to withdraw from the Chinese Silk Road. The pressures and requests were made in his time and the Americans would have already had reassurances from the Italian side. The first to leak the idea of ​​not ratifying the pact was in mid-April, precisely from Washington, Minister Giorgetti.

However, there is awareness in the US that the ways out of the great agreement with Beijing cannot take place abruptly since, as the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, anticipated in his visit to Washington, China “remains an important trading partner”.

So yesterday Biden heard Meloni on the phone. The conversation was cordial and lasted 30 minutes. It happened the day after the conference call that Washington held with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France. The absence of Italy had immediately appeared to the eyes and created discontent. However, Biden yesterday morning during a brief speech said she would “hear from other leaders in the next few hours”. The reference, then explained John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, was Meloni.

In the conversation, the two took stock “of recent events in Russia” and “affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine”. Then they discussed the upcoming NATO summit and developments in North Africa. This issue also came to the fore in the meeting – last Friday at the Pentagon – between the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin. Crosetto had obtained American support for Italian efforts in the Mediterranean and in the Sahel and shared the need – as the first form of fight against illegality and migration – to invest in the Continent to guarantee an increase in per capita GDP.