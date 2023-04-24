Biden is about to officially announce his re-election polls to throw cold water: Americans don’t want to watch Trump VS Biden anymore Provided by Financial Associated Press

© Reuters. Biden is about to announce his re-election campaign to throw cold water: Americans don’t want to see Trump VS Biden anymore



April 24 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Bian Chun)According to an NBC News poll, Americans are dissatisfied with the prospect of another “top showdown” between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, while the current This appears to be the most likely scenario.

A majority of respondents (70%) said Biden should not seek re-election, with only 26% supporting him seeking re-election; 60% said Trump should drop out of the race, compared with 35% Hope he runs.

Biden’s age is the top reason registered voters want him out of the 2024 race. At 80, Biden is one of the oldest leaders in the world. By the end of his second term, he will be 86, nine years longer than the average American male life expectancy.

In response to Trump’s recent criminal charges in New York state accusing him of falsifying business records and paying “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels, 68% of respondents said the charges were politically motivated motivation.

Peak duel or staged again

For months, Biden has hinted that he intends to run for re-election, but has never made a formal announcement. According to a source speaking to the media last Thursday,Biden could announce his re-election bid via video as early as Tuesday。

Biden has appointed Julie Chavez Rodriguez, deputy manager of the 2020 presidential campaign and senior adviser to the White House, as his campaign manager for the 2024 election, according to the latest sources familiar with the matter.

At present, Biden’s approval rate is still at a low level. According to an NBC poll, only 41% of people approve of his work performance as president, and 54% of people do not approve.

Trump officially announced at the end of last year that he would run for the White House again.At present, he has become a strong front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.In the NBC survey, 46 percent of Republican primary voters preferred him, compared with 31 percent for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 6 percent for former Vice President Mike Pence.

Considering that Trump’s approval rating leads the party, he is very likely to be nominated by the Republican Party for the next presidential nomination, while Biden lacks a strong challenger in the Democratic Party, the drama of “Trump VS Biden” in the 2024 general election may will be staged again.