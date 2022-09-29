NEW YORK – «You have seen what just happened in Italy in the elections. You are seeing what happens in the world. The reason why I worry to say it is that we cannot be optimistic even about what is happening here ». Framed in the context of President Biden’s speech on Wednesday night, centered on threats to global and American democracy, it is hard not to interpret these words as a warning signal for the results of the September 25 vote.
See also Zaki, the first hearing of the trial on Tuesday: he is accused of spreading false information at home and abroad. Amnesty: "We are worried"