Biden: Kiev in NATO? Not ready, decision after the war

US President Joe Biden took off aboard Air Force One from Dover (Delaware) for a European tour that will take him between institutional visits to the United Kingdom, the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania) and the Helsinki summit between the US and Nordic countries. The agenda ranges from the climate crisis to the support of the Western bloc for the cause of Ukraine, in a phase of great delicacy for the conflict in Eastern Europe. Washington has given its approval to the use of cluster bombs, while it seems to be holding back on Kiev’s immediate accession to NATO: Ukraine “is not ready” and welcoming it into the club of the Atlantic Alliance would mean “going to war with Russia ».

From London to Helsinki, Biden’s agenda

The first stop will be July 10 in London, where Biden will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and King Charles at Windsor Castle. With the sovereign you will also participate in an event on the climate, in the presence of philanthropists and investors.

Biden in London, put in place security measures around Winfield House

On 11 and 12 July it will be the turn of Vilnius, in Lithuania, for a NATO summit which will mainly revolve around the Ukrainian crisis. Biden will reiterate Washington’s unconditional support for Kiev throughout the conflict, even if the White House seems inclined to caution on the front of Ukraine’s accession to the Atlantic Alliance. Biden himself stated that he “doesn’t think” there is unanimity in the Atlantic Alliance on whether or not to include Ukraine in the NATO family, especially “in the middle of a war”.

On July 13, Biden will turn to Helsinki for the final leg of the European visit: the US-Nordic leaders summit, then holding a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

