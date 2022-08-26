China News Agency, Washington, August 25th Telegram: Biden Maryland “calls for votes” to start the 2022 midterm election campaign

China News Agency reporter Chen Mengtong

Taking off his suit, rolling up his sleeves, and switching to a wireless microphone, US President Biden campaigned for Democrats participating in the midterm elections in Maryland, located in the Greater Washington area on the evening of the 25th. His keyword is only one, “vote”.

“Your social security rights are on the ballot, your options to keep your kids safe from gun violence are on the ballot, climate change measures are on the ballot, your right to vote is on the ballot, even the American political system. All you have to do is vote. , vote, vote,” Biden said to the more than 2,000 supporters in the audience.

This is Biden’s first midterm election campaign rally this year. That night, he aimed to campaign for Democratic Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. The latter will compete with Daniel Cox, a Republican backed by former President Trump, for the governorship.

The 2022 U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 8. At that time, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be re-elected, and 36 states, including Maryland, will hold gubernatorial elections. Regardless of historical data or the actual situation, the Democrats are likely to lose their majority in Congress.

In his speech for about half an hour, Biden directly mentioned Trump and used “MAGA Republicans” (MAGA means Trump’s campaign slogan, Make America Great Again) to criticize the Republican Party’s extremist tendencies. “Their actions will not stop, but neither will our fight, and all you need to do is vote.”

In the Republican primary elections in the state midterm elections that are ending this year, the candidates who won Trump’s support won by a large percentage. Biden pointed out at a fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee that afternoon, “What we are seeing now is either the beginning of an extreme MAGA idea, or the death knell of this idea. Not just Trump, but also There’s a whole theory behind it all — it’s like semi-fascism, I’d say.”

In response to Biden’s remarks, the Republican National Committee issued a statement countering that, “Biden has consistently ignored the multiple crises he created and only talked cordially with the liberal elites in Washington.” Biden’s speech that night was also met by demonstrators. interrupt. A man shouted “You stole the election” at the event.

The US “Capitol Hill” commented on Biden’s speech that day that he intentionally tied the Republican Party to the radical conservative forces in the United States, and highlighted the harm these “extreme agendas” caused to American families. White House press secretary Jean-Pierre also mentioned at a press conference on the 25th that congressional Democrats and Biden are alternatives to “MAGA Republicans”.

Although the White House and congressional Democrats have recently achieved a number of legislative achievements such as the “Chip and Science Act” and the “Inflation Reduction Act”, they have accumulated some momentum for the mid-term elections. However, against the backdrop of unresolved persistent high inflationary pressures and uncertain prospects for a U.S. economic recession, the political pressure it faces should not be underestimated. The ongoing investigation into the riots on Capitol Hill and the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago have made the mentality of American voters more nuanced and uncertain.

The “Washington Post” believes that the Democratic Party is facing “the worst situation in years”, and the Democratic Party has such a small majority of seats in both houses of Congress that the party’s candidates have every reason to worry.

According to the schedule released by the White House, in the next few weeks, Biden will also travel to key “swing states” such as Pennsylvania and Ohio to promote recent legislative achievements, while continuing to build momentum for the Democratic midterm elections. (Finish)