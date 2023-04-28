Biden meets Wall Street lenders for an election campaign worth over 1 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

US President Joe Biden accelerates to win Democratic donor support for his re-election, hoping to surpass the $1 billion haul he got in 2020, ahead of what some experts say will be the costliest presidential race in US history . Biden’s announcement that he plans to run for a second term in 2024 has allowed his campaign team to begin fundraising in earnest. Within hours of his statement, they began putting the finishing touches on a two-day event in Washington that will bring together Wall Street financiers and other very wealthy lenders.

More donors than expected

The roster of attendees for the event, which is expected to be attended by Biden and his wife Jill, includes many of those who helped fund his latest election campaign, including Blackstone’s Jon Gray, Evercore’s Roger Altman and Blair Effron of Centerview. But his advisers are trying to expand the donor base to include lenders who didn’t give any money last time, according to the Financial Times. Biden’s team expected 60 major donors to attend the event, but more than double that are currently expected. In interviews with a dozen donors, some of whom spoke anonymously, the FT understood that there is a significant fundraising advantage on the president’s side, as the incumbent candidate does not yet face a serious Democratic challenger. Many donors are particularly stimulated by the desire to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

Trump: «I will crush Biden». Pence heard by the judges

And precisely «The Donald» has returned to thunder against his democratic rival. “We will win back the White House,” Trump told his supporters during a rally in New Hampshire, assuring them that he will “crush” Biden. “He wants four more disastrous years,” Trump attacked the president. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence was heard as a witness for more than five hours by the grand jury in the investigation into the January 6 assault on Congress. His testimony followed the rejection by the American justice of Trump’s request to block the subpoena of the former deputy. Lastly, again from the Republican front, it emerges that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had dinner on Wednesday in Jerusalem with Miriam Adelson, President Trump’s main donor in 2020, and other key GOP donors.