Biden: «My plan is to run again in 2024, I will decide shortly»

Speaking to the following journalists in Dublin, the American president stressed that the mission to Ireland and Northern Ireland “reinforced my optimism about what can be done”.

Joe Biden will announce his decision whether or not to run again in the 2024 presidential elections “relatively soon”. The American president told the journalists accompanying him in Dublin.

Biden reiterated: “My plan is to run again.” Speaking to the following journalists in Dublin, the American president stressed that the mission to Ireland and Northern Ireland “reinforced my optimism about what can be done”.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he will not run in the next US presidential election, putting an end to speculation that he would challenge his former boss Donald Trump. “This is not my moment,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

