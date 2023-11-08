0
NEW YORK – The Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicts that the Jewish state will retain a Gaza an «indefinite» safety function, and the White House he replies promptly that he does not support the return to occupation of the Strip. But behind the semantic differences that both serve to preserve room for maneuver, such as those between the cease
See also The British Foreign Minister revealed that the CCP's greatest fear was that the wolf was stinged and jumped in the foot | British Foreign Minister | Truss | Decoupling