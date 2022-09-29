Home World Biden on Italy: “Did you see what happened in the elections … You can’t be optimistic”
Biden on Italy: “Did you see what happened in the elections … You can’t be optimistic”

CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. Biden’s fear of the growth of the populist movement and the stability of democracy is great and yesterday, speaking at an event in Washington with the Democratic governors, the president brought up Italy in fact by sounding the alarm for the affirmation. of the far right. “You have just seen what happened in Italy in the elections. And let’s see what’s happening around the world. The reason I worry and talk about it is that one cannot be optimistic about what is happening here ».

The president’s reference is to the role Trumpian candidates (Maga, Make America Great Again) could have in the next Congress.

Biden is shaping the message ahead of the Midterm vote on November 8th not only on concrete issues such as wages, the defense of abortion rights, and the economic and social successes of his legislative agenda. Instead, he frames the clash with the Republicans – and above all with the Trumpian wing – in a challenge for the strength of American democratic institutions. Speaking in Pennsylvania on Labor Day he had launched a very severe attack on Trump – quoting him by name several times in an unexpected way – and on the anti-democratic pressures of which he is the bearer.

Last night’s release can be traced back to this picture. But evoking the fresh Italian example can generate a short circuit and reveals what the president’s sentiment is on the outcome of the vote in our country.

Washington is the only one of the Western capitals not to have pronounced the name of Giorgia Meloni in communications and official statements. A matter of prudence and respect for the constitutional process in Italy pending the appointment of the premier and the formation of the government. The “lack”, however, was noted on several levels and also underlined by some media such as Politico. One thing is the need to relate at the level of countries and maintain a strong alliance, one thing is the differences of political color, very pronounced between Joe Biden and the winners of the vote in Italy.

See also  Japan's benchmark land price fell 0.4% for two consecutive years

The exit of Biden – although in an electoral climate by now on and in which he is definitely in the field – therefore risks causing the first stomach ache. Diplomacy is already in a state of fibrillation. Also because the first statements by the State Department spoke of the US expectation to “work with any government” will be formed in Italy and the “transition” by Draghi – regret and much thanks for his work also on Monday by Ned Price, spokesman for Antony Blinkern – and the probable heir to Palazzo Chigi, however, seemed digested.

From the White House – consulted by The print – until yesterday evening no clarifications had been received on the words of the president.

