The Biden administration has proposed tough new automotive pollution limits that require up to two-thirds (67%) of new vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current sales. If finalized next year as planned, those rules would be the most aggressive emissions restrictions for the auto industry in US history and would allow Joe Biden to meet his climate pledges.

Rules among the strictest in the world

The standards outlined Wednesday morning by the Environmental Protection Agency are on track to be among the toughest in the world, and would push EV sales far beyond even the wildest expectations. Ali Zaidi, the White House’s national climate adviser, said the proposed standards are bolstered by increased federal government spending on charging stations and tax incentives for electric vehicles, as well as automakers’ plans to sell more zero emission models.

The unknowns

However, unknowns remain about the actual ability of automakers to meet limits on carbon dioxide and smog pollution. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has warned that factors beyond the industry’s direct control, including US power grid construction, charging stations and battery manufacturing, will play a huge role in dictating the pace of EV penetration. . “The EPA’s proposed emissions plan is aggressive in every respect,” said John Bozzella, head of the alliance. “Much has to go right for this huge – and unprecedented – shift in our automotive market and industrial base to succeed.”