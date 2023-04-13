Home World Biden plan: by 2032, 67% of vehicles sold will have to be electric
World

Biden plan: by 2032, 67% of vehicles sold will have to be electric

by admin
Biden plan: by 2032, 67% of vehicles sold will have to be electric

The Biden administration has proposed tough new automotive pollution limits that require up to two-thirds (67%) of new vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current sales. If finalized next year as planned, those rules would be the most aggressive emissions restrictions for the auto industry in US history and would allow Joe Biden to meet his climate pledges.

Rules among the strictest in the world

The standards outlined Wednesday morning by the Environmental Protection Agency are on track to be among the toughest in the world, and would push EV sales far beyond even the wildest expectations. Ali Zaidi, the White House’s national climate adviser, said the proposed standards are bolstered by increased federal government spending on charging stations and tax incentives for electric vehicles, as well as automakers’ plans to sell more zero emission models.

The unknowns

However, unknowns remain about the actual ability of automakers to meet limits on carbon dioxide and smog pollution. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has warned that factors beyond the industry’s direct control, including US power grid construction, charging stations and battery manufacturing, will play a huge role in dictating the pace of EV penetration. . “The EPA’s proposed emissions plan is aggressive in every respect,” said John Bozzella, head of the alliance. “Much has to go right for this huge – and unprecedented – shift in our automotive market and industrial base to succeed.”

Find out more

You may also like

The killer from Ripnj revealed why he killed...

Xi Jinping’s appeal to the army: “China must...

The accusation of the Russian activist on the...

The escape of Uss: the four Slavs and...

Kasano calls out the murinja | Sports

The hunt for the bear that killed the...

Daily horoscope for April 13, 2023 | Magazine...

Average exchange rate of the euro 13 April...

«This is how we intercept people at risk»...

Natalia Paragoni in the emergency room, she is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy