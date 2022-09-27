Listen to the audio version of the article

US President Je Biden’s disputed plan to cancel student debts costs $ 400 billion. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the independent body tasked with providing economic analysis to Congress, does the math. The estimate is destined to fuel the debate on the measure decided by the president in recent weeks and to which the Republicans are opposed, considering it a waste and an inefficient use of public funds.

Biden last month announced a plan to forgive $ 10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers who earn less than $ 125,000 a year or have family income of less than $ 250,000. In addition to the costs to forgive the debt, the CBO has estimated that the cost of the pause proposed by the US president on student loan payments from September to December 2022 will amount to 20 billion dollars. The CBO is a non-partisan agency that calculates the costs of federal revenues and spending plans, for use by the US Congress.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget also spoke on the matter, a think tank opposed to Biden’s student loan plan, which estimated that the change will cost an additional 120 billion.

A plan that affects 40 million US citizens

The White House says more than 40 million Americans would be affected by the student loan changes, and half of those could see their entire student debt eliminated.

The loan application should be available in early October. At the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration will have updates on the application process “very soon.” About 8 million borrowers will receive forgiveness automatically, according to the White House, because the Department of Education already has the income information.