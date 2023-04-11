Biden: Plans to run for re-election in 2024 but not ready to make formal statement yet

China News Service, April 10 (Xinhua) according to the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) report, on the 10th local time, US President Biden said that he plans to run for president again in 2024, but he is not yet ready to make a formal statement.

According to reports, before the annual White House Easter “egg roll” event that day, Biden said in an interview, “I plan to run (for the 2024 president)…but we are not ready to make a formal statement yet.”

Previously, Biden has repeatedly hinted that he intends to run for re-election as the President of the United States in 2024, but the official announcement has been repeatedly delayed. At present, the 80-year-old Biden is the oldest serving president in American history.

Biden’s comments come as senior White House advisers prepare to make a final decision on launching his re-election campaign, several anonymous sources said. According to the report, several main factors to consider include: the absence of a major challenger within the Democratic Party; former President Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has been criminally charged and has become a political focus; There is a major conflict.

Despite the sluggish approval ratings, some members of the Democratic Party have expressed their support for Biden’s re-election bid even before Biden officially announced his intention to seek re-election.

On the Democratic side, Robert Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, officially joined the ranks of running for the U.S. president on April 5. He has submitted relevant applications to run for president as a Democrat in 2024. Best-selling author Marianna Williamson also announced her candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination in February 2023.