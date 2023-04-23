Biden plans to officially announce his re-election bid for president, Americans worry about age – yqqlm

China News Service, April 23 (Xinhua) Comprehensive US media reports, a poll shows that in the 2024 US general election, if the current President Biden wants to be re-elected successfully, he should talk openly and honestly with voters about his health status .

According to CNN, plans are underway for Biden to formally announce his bid for re-election as President of the United States as early as April 25. If Biden succeeds in re-election, by the end of his second term, he will be 86 years old, 9 years longer than the average life expectancy of American men.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted a poll April 13-17 among 1,230 U.S. citizens over the age of 18.

According to poll results, 26% of Americans want to see Biden participate in the 2024 general election. Only about half of the people in the Democratic Party think that Biden should run for re-election, and the proportion of young people in this half of Democratic supporters is not high. Only 25% of respondents under the age of 45 said they would definitely support him in the general election. biden.

The report pointed out that the support rate of Biden’s re-election campaign is not high, mainly because many Democrats, especially most young people, worry that Biden will not be able to undertake the work of the second term because he is too old.

The Associated Press quoted Donna Stewart, a project director at a non-profit organization in New York, as saying that Biden’s age is worrying. Another interviewee, Ragana, also said that Biden is too old, “We want to see younger people enter the White House.”

According to the “New York Times” report, compared with most former presidents, Biden rarely holds press conferences and accepts media interviews. Refusing to communicate with the public would raise doubts about “his age and health“.

However, Biden dodged questions about his age, saying that voters only need to see his actual state to determine whether he is qualified for the presidency.

While many Democrats are lukewarm about Biden because of his age, some in the polls also say that old age is also an asset for Biden.

Stephen Fury, one of the poll respondents, said that Biden has been in Washington for decades. He first worked in the Senate, then served as vice president, and did a lot in the first two years of becoming president. thing. This proves that he still has value.

Pennsylvania’s creative services manager Fury also said in the poll that one of the benefits of longevity is that there is a lot of wisdom to impart. “If you have as much experience as Biden in your life, it is easy because of his age. To ignore him is an insult.”

On the 14th local time, when Biden left Ireland at the end of his visit, he stated that he planned to run for president of the United States again.