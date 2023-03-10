Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden presented his budget by throwing down the gauntlet to Republicans for the 2024 elections. Inspired and ambitious for supporters, populist for detractors, the plan that aims to tax the richest to ensure welfare for the most fragile is not only a tax proposal for the next ten years but a real programmatic manifesto in view of an increasingly close re-nomination of the president in the White House.

The one presented in Pennsylvania is Biden’s third budget and, to date, the boldest. A maxi maneuver worth 6,800 billion dollars, of which 5,000 billion should come from a tax increase for the scrooge and large US corporations over the next ten years.

For American millionaires, 0.01% of the population, the president has proposed a minimum tax of 25%, also increasing levies on ‘capital gains’ from 20% to 28%. The budget also includes a tax increase for everyone earning more than $400,000 a year, about 3 million people in the United States.

The president’s goal is clear, and has always been since the beginning of his term: to help the middle class and the most vulnerable Americans by safeguarding the Medicare program (health insurance for the over 65s), social security and welfare from Republican cuts. “Growing the economy from the bottom up” is one of the president’s mantras.

Deficit reduction goal

Tax increases for American millionaires will also have to contribute, over ten years, to reducing the US deficit by 3,000 billion dollars. The maneuver for 2024 also includes 6 billion dollars for support for Ukraine, a figure that brings US expenditure on Kiev to over 80 billion dollars since the beginning of the invasion by Russia. An increase in defense spending is also expected, a sector put to the test not only by Vladimir Putin’s war but also by the constant threats coming from China.

And speaking of Beijing, Biden has also proposed the allocation of 10 million dollars for a program to monitor American investments in the country. The measure aims to prevent US companies from contributing to the prosperity of Beijing’s armed forces or to developing sophisticated technologies capable of competing with those of the United States.