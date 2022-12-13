[The Epoch Times, December 13, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Jiang Feng interviewed and reported) Taiwanese chip company TSMC held a machine-on ceremony at its new plant in Arizona, and current US President Joe Biden personally attended the ceremony. Behind the landing of TSMC in the United States, there is a contest between the United States and China.

“American manufacturing is back,” Biden said in a speech at the new factory on December 6. “What we do in Arizona is important to the country and the world.”

Biden said, “This is the most advanced semiconductor chip in the world, which will provide power for iPhones and MacBook computers. Apple used to buy all advanced chips from abroad. Now, more of their industrial chain needs will be met domestically.” .It’s going to be a game changer.”

However, in addition to meeting consumers’ needs for mobile phones and computers, TSMC has deeper considerations for landing in the United States.

Trump pushes TSMC to go to the US

TSMC has landed in the United States, and the wish of former US President Trump (Trump) has finally come true. In May 2020, then U.S. President Trump said: “We shouldn’t have a supply chain. What we want is that everything is produced in the United States.” He hopes to bring all the supply chains scattered around the world back to the United States. Persuading TSMC to build a factory in the United States is an important step in his goal.

TSMC is the world‘s largest chip foundry. The then U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo described TSMC’s landing in the United States as a “key puzzle”. He believes that TSMC’s chips will be key components in everything from “artificial intelligence to the F-35 fighter jet.”

TSMC accounts for more than half of the global semiconductor market, and when it comes to advanced processors, the figure is as high as 90%. TSMC makes most of Apple’s roughly 1.4 billion smartphone processors, as does about 60 percent of the chips used by automakers.

TSMC’s semiconductors are also used in high-performance computing — they can quickly process huge amounts of data and guide missiles — making the company extremely valuable in the eyes of the government.

Industry watchers say that if TSMC goes offline, production of everything from cars to iPhones could come to a screeching halt. Glenn O’Donnell, vice president and director of research at research consultancy Forrester, told Business Insider, “If China[the CCP]invaded Taiwan, it would be the biggest impact on the global economy that we’ve ever seen — probably the biggest ever. Impact.”

Biden said four times that he would defend Taiwan by force

In the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden has stated four times that the U.S. will intervene militarily if the CCP launches a large-scale aggression against Taiwan. This breaks with the vague US strategy on the Taiwan issue in recent decades.

Carl Schuster, the former director of operations of the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center in Hawaii, told The Epoch Times on December 9: “For the United States, it (Taiwan) is more strategic. In addition, it is a free entity. , a free country (Republic of China), is also geographically important to US national security. Taiwan is the gateway to the Central Pacific. A freedom-loving country (guarding the gateway) is the entrepreneurial path to the entire US national security. This is also important for Asian regional strategy and regional stability in Asia. If it falls into the hands of China (the CCP) and is no longer a free country, China (the CCP) can drive straight into the Central Pacific, and from the Central Pacific (into the wider area ), it can threaten the trade between Japan and the Philippines, and also undermine the US security arrangements for East Asia.”

Another reason why Biden has stated four times to defend Taiwan by force is that TSMC plays an important role in the US economy and military.

Martijn Rasser, a former senior intelligence official and analyst at the CIA, told Reuters: “Washington’s biggest concern is the possibility of Beijing controlling Taiwan’s semiconductor production capacity.” (weapon) platform capability to deliver a devastating blow.”

A senior Pentagon official told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Dec. 8 that the Biden administration believes it is necessary to prevent a Chinese attack on Taiwan, and that Taiwan’s semiconductors are a key reason why Taiwan’s security is “so important to the United States.”

An important use of semiconductors in the military is weapon artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence enables machines to outperform humans in problem solving and decision making. It promises to revolutionize warfare, and it depends on semiconductors.

In a report to the US Congress in March, the bipartisan National Commission on AI Security warned that the “vast majority of cutting-edge chips” produced in Taiwan were not far from the US’s “major strategic competitor”. The “main strategic competitor” refers to the Chinese Communist Party.

At this year’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the amendment to the party constitution was passed, including opposition and containment of “Taiwan independence” and other contents included in the party constitution. At the same time, Xi Jinping also claimed to the members of the Communist Party of China that the “complete reunification of the motherland” must be achieved. In addition, in the latest Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, the “Taiwan Strait Gang” who has experienced many years in the Eastern Theater of the Communist Party of China has been exceptionally promoted. These are all considered to imply that the CCP may take action against Taiwan.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on October 17 that the Chinese authorities are “significantly accelerating” their plan to annex Taiwan. On October 19, US Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday also warned that the CCP may invade Taiwan by force before 2024. Once the CCP successfully invades Taiwan, TSMC will be in its pocket.

In a report to Congress, the bipartisan National Commission on the Security of Artificial Intelligence warned: “If a potential adversary long-term outperforms the United States in semiconductors, or suddenly and completely cuts off America’s access to cutting-edge chips, it could gain ground in every domain of warfare.” They all prevail.”

The CCP covets TSMC

The CCP’s economic and military development also urgently needs semiconductors. According to an October 2020 report by the US Congressional Research Service, China accounts for 60% of the world‘s semiconductor demand. More than 90 percent of semiconductors used in China are imported or manufactured locally by foreign suppliers, the report said. In the first quarter of this year, nearly half of Taiwan’s exports to China were semiconductors — a 33 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the Republic of China’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.

China‘s 5G giant Huawei was TSMC’s second-biggest customer until 2020, when the Trump administration ordered the company, which relies on U.S. chipmaking equipment, to stop accepting orders from Huawei. However, it still supplies Chinese companies including Xiaomi, OPPO, Horizon Robotics and Bitmain.

The Huawei ban is an example of U.S. restrictions on China’s high-tech companies. In recent years, the United States and China have launched all-round contests in politics, military affairs and technology. U.S. President Biden signed the “Chip and Science Act” in August this year, which includes $52.7 billion in subsidies to support domestic semiconductor research and production in the United States. Washington wants to work with Taiwanese, South Korean and Japanese companies to build new domestic manufacturing centers while preventing sensitive technology from leaking to China.

The technological siege of the United States has made the CCP feel like a stick in its throat. The CCP is already creating public opinion, demanding to attack Taiwan and take TSMC into its pocket. Chen Wenling, a Chinese economist with a strong official background and the chief economist of the Chinese think tank “International Economic Exchange Center”, claimed in May this year that when the United States and other Western countries imposed destructive sanctions on the CCP like sanctions against Russia, China‘s “Taiwan must be recovered.”

She claimed that TSMC must be grabbed. Chen Wenling also said, “They (TSMC) are speeding up their transfer to the United States, and they want to build six factories in the United States. We must not let them realize all the goals of the transfer.”

TSMC expands plans to build factories in U.S.

TSMC and the United States joined forces to shatter the wishes of the CCP. On December 5, Brian Deese, chairman of the White House Economic Council, told the media that TSMC will build a 3nm fab near the existing plant, which is expected to start construction in 2023 and start mass production in 2026. That would boost TSMC’s investment in Arizona from $12 billion to $40 billion. In addition, the process introduced by TSMC in the Arizona fab will be upgraded from the original 5nm to 4nm.

Carl Schuster told The Epoch Times that the threat of the CCP’s invasion of Taiwan is one of the reasons why the United States wants TSMC to build a factory in the United States.

“TSMC has become a major producer of chips that are critical to the auto industry, aerospace industry and defense industry. It provides everyone with an independent choice. Any free country including Taiwan (Republic of China) exerts any influence. Therefore, by strengthening its position in the chip market, TSMC shifted production to the United States, provided an alternative to China, and lowered the Influence.”

