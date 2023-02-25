US President Joseph Biden reacted to the kinexi peace plan.

American President Joe Biden said on Friday in an interview with ABC News that the idea that China is negotiating the outcome of the war in Ukraine is not rationalfollowing the announcement of Beijing’s peace plan for the conflict.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes it, so how could that be good? I haven’t seen anything in the plan to indicate that there is anything that would benefit anyone but Russia if the Chinese plan is followed. The idea that China will negotiate the outcome of the war, which is a completely unjust war for Ukraine, is simply not rational“, Biden told ABC News on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

What is stated in the Chinese plan?

China‘s plan calls on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons. The plan, outlined in a foreign ministry document, echoes China‘s line since Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” on February 24 last year.

Biden also repeated comments that he would not send F-16s to Ukraine for the time being, saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not need fighter jets right now. “Now he doesn’t need F-16s. I’m ruling it out for now” he said. Biden also said there was a possibility that Chinese President Xi Jinping was unaware of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US earlier this month.

