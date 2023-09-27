Biden remotely challenges Trump: in Detroit with the megaphone alongside the workers. “You are entitled to a raise”

His arrival among workers it is historic, unprecedented for a president of the United States “in modern times” – as his staff explained during the trip on theAir Force One. Joe Bidenwith baseball cap and megaphone in hand, became the first leader of the White House to join a picket of workers a Detroitin Michiganwhere the strike against has been underway for about ten days GmFord e Stellar, the ‘Big Three’ which represent around 40% of the car market in the USA. With him Shawn Fainpresident of the union Uawthe powerful union that promoted the strike and attacked “corporate greed.”

Biden’s speech – “No automotive companies they had a difficult period but then they recovered and now they have to give you a significant increase and give you back what you have lost. The important thing is that you from the union Uaw you saved the auto industry in 2008 and on previous occasions,” said the American president as he appeared before the protesters. “You did a lot of sacrifices, gave up a lot when businesses were in difficulty – he continued Biden – but now they are incredibly well and you know what? You too have to stay incredibly bene“. Biden, who wore a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with the words “Union yes” (yes to unions), is the first sitting president to go alongside striking workers. “I marched many times with the UAW pickets when I was senatorsince 1973, and I tell you this is the first time I’ve done this since president“, he said. Fain he then intervened, saying that “today the enemy it’s not one company foreign, a thousand miles away. It’s right in our area, it’s the greed of corporation, CEOs think that the future belongs to them, but today it belongs to the working class, we do the real work, the hard work.” And then she said thank you Biden: “Thank you, Mr President, for coming, we know you will always do the right thing for workers.” “You have heard me say this many times, Wall Street didn’t build this country, the middle class built this country, i labor unions they built the middle class,” Biden said again in his short speech to the striking picket line. “This is a reality, like this let’s go avanti – he continued – you deserve what you have earned and you have earned much more than the salary you receive”.

Read Also

Humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: 19 thousand leave the region. And Armenia asks the EU for sanctions against the Baku government

The next term in the White House – The one of Biden can be considered the first unofficial stage of the electoral campaign in view of presidential of the 2024 to win the votes of blue collars. And if today he will be alongside the workerswill arrive tomorrow Detroit Donald Trump, always with the intention of holding a rally in front of the workers, deserting, once again, the debate of the other candidates for the Republican nomination, which the tycoon distances by over 40 points in the polls, which will take place in California. The intention of both is to try to transform the workers’ anger that led to the strike into electoral supportin a key state like the Michigan. There the Democrats have prevailed with rather narrow margins since 1992, with the exception of the tycoon’s victory in 2016 and then returning to color blue with almost three points detachment from the elephant party in the last round of 2021. But if the president in office, who in his very long career first at Congress then to White House he has always been close to the ‘union’, he arrives invited by the union leaders, to Trump the latter, the traditional hard core of the Dem electorate, have asked to stay away, so much so that the former president will keep his rally in a non-unionized industrial plant.

Biden, Trump and the effects of the strike – “The image of a president of the United States which joins one strike it’s quite intense, but it’s unknown territory and so we don’t know what effect it will have on the political level,” said the presidential historian Douglas Brinkleyexplaining that if we have “the agreement in a month, Biden he will be victorious.” But if the strike were to be prolonged, perhaps with the addition of the shutdown“the image of Biden who holds a sign will be useful to Trump to argue that there is a socialist in the White House who doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Read Also

Rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel: for the first time a minister from Tel Aviv in the Gulf country. “Agreement by March 2024”

This is not to say that Trump – who as an entrepreneur has a history of clashes with the trade union and as president he has adopted measures that have them damaged – he will not try to play the card of presenting himself as a ‘pro worker’, especially in anti-globalization keyas he successfully did in 2016 by conquering in Michigan and in other Rust Belt states the vote of many blue-collar workers angry and frustrated at increasingly disadvantageous working conditions. “The entire battle of 2024 will be played in states like the MichiganOhio, Wisconsin,” he added Brinkleyremembering the states where Trump won in 2016 and then won again by Biden in 2020 and underlining that “the enormous political event of the UAW strike comes at the right time just as we are heading towards the presidential elections”.

The historian also highlights the relevance of choicewhich could also prove risky, of Biden to go and side with the strikers: “It puts him out of his role as negotiator and directly into the UAW camp – he explains – most presidents would have sent the secretary to Workma Biden now it is in total sync with Uaw, he takes up the strike against the car companies“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

