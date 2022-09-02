Home World Biden restores tradition after the Trump era: He invited the Obamas to the White House to add their portraits to the collection
Biden restores tradition after the Trump era: He invited the Obamas to the White House to add their portraits to the collection

Biden restores tradition after the Trump era: He invited the Obamas to the White House to add their portraits to the collection

WASHINGTON – It’s been more than ten years since the president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle they welcomed George W. Bush and his wife Laura for the presentation of their portraits of the White House, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades has managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are ready to revive that ritual – after an awkward and anomalous interval in the years of Trump – when they host the Obamas on Wednesday for the first display of their portraits in front of dozens of friends, family and staff.

