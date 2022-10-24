(Original title: Biden said that delaying the announcement of whether to participate in the presidential election mid-term election results is the key to the Democratic Party’s “coaching change”)

Financial Associated Press, October 24 (Editor Ma Lan)On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview program that he intends to seek re-election in 2024, but he will delay an official announcement due to widespread concerns about his age.

He said that once the decision to run for the election is made and made public, a series of regulations will be introduced, and the campaign and fundraising rules will change, so it needs to be cautious.

Biden said no formal decision has been made yet, but he has intentions. He still had time to think about it.

Elderly President

Next month, Biden will officially turn 80 years old. This is already an age for ordinary people, but when it comes to the President of the United States, it makes people feel a little nervous.

There is also a lot of criticism within the Democratic Party. Some Democrats doubt whether Biden’s advanced age will threaten his governance of the United States, while others believe that Biden’s ability may no longer be suitable for the presidency, especially if the midterm elections, the Democratic Party Lose control of both chambers.

In September, Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan said that the Democratic Party needs a comprehensive new leadership, and it is time for both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party to change.

Earlier, Democratic Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota said that Biden should not run again, believing that the new generation of Democrats is more prepared and more energetic and will serve the American people well.

In addition, Biden’s opponent, Trump, has often used Biden’s age and ability as a target of attack.

Biden’s confidence

Even if the outside world is not optimistic, Biden himself said that it is difficult to believe that he is 80 years old, saying that he is physically and mentally fully qualified for his second presidential term in the White House.

On Friday, Biden also said in an interview that the best way to judge whether he is competent is to see if he shows a “slow down.”

Biden believes that voters should judge whether to support him for the election based on his own performance, not because he is tired of repeating the “Biden-Trump PK” and hopes that both candidates will disappear.

But in the 2020 election, Biden is quite a bit of a danger. At the time, Biden also said he might just be a “transition candidate” who would build bridges for the new Democrats.

Now, “Bridge” himself is clearly not willing to simply retire. For Democrats, if the Democratic Party can retain control of one chamber of the Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections under Biden’s presidency, it may prove that Biden’s leadership can still be trusted.

Therefore, the midterm elections in two weeks will likely determine whether Biden will participate in the next election.